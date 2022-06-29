Mahindra Scorpio-N Imagined as a Police SUV, Looks Like What Singham Would Like

The fleets of cars aiding the various police departments in our country include the likes of the Toyota Innova, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and the good old Maruti Gypsy. With time, the collection is getting bigger and better, with some new generation SUVs. Automobile giant Mahindra has a long association with armed forces in India and many state police departments have included its SUVs in their fleets. Mahindra’s Bolero, Scorpio and the licensed version of Civilian Jeep have been in use by different units of armed forces.

The newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N could also be a perfect addition to the fleet of any police department. Launched on June 27, it is not yet known if the car will be adopted by the police departments. However, some innovative car enthusiasts have already imagined how the car would look once it is equipped with red and blue beamers. And we couldn’t help but imagine that Ajay Devgn’s character “Singham” would love to drive the new Scorpio-N police car.

Imagined as a police patrolling car, the new version of the Mahindra Scorpio-N was brought to reality by GenX designs. The caption accompanying the images read, “New Scorpio-N – Imagined as a Police Patrolling Vehicle.”

In the shared picture, the Scorpio-N features police beamers on its roof and a six-slated grille. The side profile of the SUV has “Police Interceptor” written in bold white font. A red and blue stripe runs right below the windows, from the headlights, all the way back to the taillight.

Mahindra launched the new “Big Daddy of SUVs” marking the 20 anniversary of the Scorpio. The first model of the successful SUV was first launched in June 2002. The new generation model of the vehicle is being offered by the company in two engine options – a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2-litre mStallion turbo petrol.

The punchy powertrains are paired up with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission working along a rear- and all-wheel drive arrangement. The car is available in five trims varying on the engine specifications and transmission options, among other features.

