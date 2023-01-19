Mahindra Scorpio N Price Hiked by Upto Rs 1 Lakh in India, Check New Variant-Wise Price

Mahindra & Mahindra has hiked the price of its Scorpio N SUV line-up by upto Rs 1 lakh in the Indian market. Mahindra Scorpio N was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) last June. The steep price hike, just six months after Scorpio N’s launch, follows suit of other automakers that have also revised the prices, citing rising input costs and other factors.

All variants of the Scorpio N have received price hikes, ranging between Rs 15,000 to Rs 1 lakh The base petrol variant now costs Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and the diesel range starts at Rs 13.24 lakh. The Z8 4×4 variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 19.94 lakh (ex-showroom), will now be available at Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The fully loaded Z8 L 4WD variant which comes with seven seats and automatic transmission will now retail at Rs 24.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

It remains to be seen what impact the latest price hike will have on the sales of the Scorpio N as it has been very well received in the Indian auto market till now. The SUV comes loaded with all the modern safety and comfort features while retaining the robust feel.

Even the Z2 base variant of the SUV boasts of features like R17 steel alloy wheels, dual barrel headlamps, LED turn indicator and stacked led tail lamps. These features give the Scorpio N an impressive road presence. Its interiors come with an array of convenience features like power steering with tilt function, engine start/stop, 2nd row AC vent, USB port and power windows.

Mahindra Scorpio N is available with two engine options - a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. While the petrol unit churns out 200 bhp of max power and 370 Nm torque (manual transmission), the diesel engine generates 172 bhp and 370 Nm (manual transmission). The Scorpio N primarily competes with the likes of Kia Seltos, Tata Safari and Hyundai Creta.

