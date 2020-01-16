Take the pledge to vote

Mahindra Scorpio Pickup Truck Used in Taiwan President's Campaign, Anand Mahindra Calls it 'Proud Moment for India'

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, could not resist from expressing his happiness when he got to know about his company’s Scorpio Pikup car being inducted into Taiwan's Presidential campaign convoy.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, could not resist from expressing his happiness when he got to know about his company’s Scorpio Pick-up car being inducted into Taiwan's Presidential campaign convoy. The Mahindra Group chairman will step down from his post on April 1 and is expected to a non-executive role in the company.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote that it was a moment of pride and also gave credit to Invest India –Taiwan for breaking the news to him.

Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, tweeted on January 10, informing Mahindra that its car has been chosen to be a part of Taiwan's Presidential campaign convoy. The election in Taiwan will held this month.

Invest India was established under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2009. It is the first point of reference for investors in India. Invest India, a not for profit entity, focuses on sector-specific investor targeting, besides developing new partnership to promote sustainable investments in India.

The Mahindra Scorpio Getaway, Mahindra and Mahindra’s pickup truck, is powered by 2,609 cc, four cylinder and direct injection diesel engine. It has a full tank capacity of 80 litres. Available in 2D or 4WD configurations, the Scorpio Getaway competes with Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, Mitsubishi Triton and Tata Xenon.

The company offers only a 4-door double cab model of the Scorpio Getaway in India. However, it is available in a 2-door single cab in some selected countries. Apart from India, it is sold in the markets of South Africa, Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand.

