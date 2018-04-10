Mahindra Sells 10 Lakh Units of Bolero SUV, Listed Among Top 10 Selling Cars of March 2018

Mahinda Bolero Power+. (Photo Courtesy: Mahindra)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced that its iconic SUV, the Bolero has touched a new milestone, having sold 10 lakh units, since inception. The Bolero has also regained its position in the list of Top 10 Passenger Vehicles of India, where it features as the third highest selling SUV in the country. Bolero has registered year-on-year growth of 23%, outperforming the industry which has witnessed 17% growth.Speaking on this achievement, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for us as our iconic brand, Bolero crossed the 10 lakh unit milestone, since launch. Infact the Bolero has regained its position in the top 10 passenger vehicles in India, which is a validation of the confidence consumers, in semi urban and rural India, have reposed on the brand.Further the successful launch of the Bolero Power+ has helped the brand to grow steadily, inspite of several new launches in the UV space. I am sure that the Bolero will continue to be as popular on Indian roads in the years to come”.The launch of the Bolero Power+ in 2016 has been an evolution of this powerful brand and since then the Bolero has grown steadily. The Bolero Power+ delivers more power, more mileage and offers a peppier drive.Since its launch in August 2000, the Bolero has evolved significantly, incorporating features and aesthetics in line with the changing lifestyle and aspirations of the Indian consumer over the years. Infact the Bolero was India’s highest selling SUV for 10 years in a row, since 2005-06. Today there are over 10 lakh Boleros on the road.The brand’s popularity is also visible in the online space. The Mahindra Bolero community on the popular social networking site, Facebook, has almost 2 million fans sharing their adventures and experiences in their Boleros. The Bolero has also emerged as the vehicle of choice for the military and paramilitary forces.