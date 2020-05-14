Mahindra Set to Resume Production in Auburn Hills Plant in Michigan

Mahindra’s manufacturing plant in Auburn Hills is set to resume operations on Monday. The company had seized production of vehicles and switched to manufacturing PPE’s to support the battle against COVID-19.

Employees will be subjected to new safety protocols in order to ensure the utmost safety. 120 employees will undergo a temperature check on Monday before heading into their work areas inside the plant.

Start well, start safe... Best wishes to you all, Team @MahindraAutoNA https://t.co/PMpQV027sa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 14, 2020

Employees working in assembly lines have been strictly advised to wear face masks and shields at all time. While the operations are set to begin with 120 employees, more employees will be brought in phases. In addition to this, the company also stated that it has factored in help with stress management for employees returning to work.

In India, Mahindra has announced to reopen select sales and service outlets in the country based on the zones it falls in. The leading utility vehicle manufacturer has partially resumed retail operations with 300 customer touchpoints pan India, which is approximately 30 per cent of the company's overall showrooms and service centres.

In addition to this, the company also announced its ‘Contactless Service Experience’ where customers can now avoid coming in contact with any paper documents, cash or the payment machine while getting their vehicle serviced.

Also Watch: