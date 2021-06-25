Mahindra Shares First Glimpse of Upcoming XUV700, Teases Auto Booster Headlamps [Video]

Mahindra has finally shared an official glimpse of the much awaited XUV700. The Indian car maker took to YouTube to share a snippet of the soon to be released SUV. From the clip it is evident that the car will be a home to “auto-booster headlamps”. These lights will automatically get switched on when the bulky four wheeler crosses a speed of 80 km per hour. The Indian car maker has not revealed much detail about the light in its post.

However, if reports are to be believed then this light may end up acting like a high beam assist that one gets to see in luxury cars. Moreover, now that the video is out one can easily expect the vehicle to hit the Indian road by the end of 2021.

Some of the equipment in the soon to be released car could include, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats, autonomous emergency braking, connected car technology, fully digital instrument cluster, large touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, flush door handles and a lane-keeping assist.

The XUV 700 in all likelihood will run on a 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit and 2.2-litre diesel unit. Both these engines will have automatic and manual transmission options. The car will be offered in both six-seat and seven-seat options.

The XUV700 which is said to be the successor of Mahindra’s successful offering XUV 500. If the rumour mill is to be believed then the production of this heavy SUV will most likely start from next month. If speculations are to be believed the car will also be a home to a range of expansive features and will have a stunning exterior and a gorgeous interior styling.

There are chances that the car might come with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Previously, test mules of this soon to be launched SUV have been spotted on the Indian roads multiple times.

