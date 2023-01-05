Mahindra Thar 4x2 Details Leaked Ahead of Launch: Variants, Features, Engine and More

The new-gen Mahindra Thar has acquired an iconic status in India ever since its launch in 2020 amid much fanfare. Now, the company is all set to launch the rear-wheel drive version of the Thar in the country. The Thar 2WD will be more affordable than the 4×4 model and reports suggest that the 4×2 variant of the SUV could be cheaper by around Rs 2 lakh. The upcoming model has generated tremendous interest among SUV enthusiasts who are on a slightly tight budget.

Ahead of its highly anticipated launch, variant details of Mahindra Thar 4×2 have been leaked in full. Reportedly, the 2WD Thar will be offered in two variants - Diesel MT and Petrol AT. While the 4×4 model is available with a convertible soft top, the rear-wheel-drive Thar will only be offered with a hardtop. The Thar 2WD will not be short on features and will roll out with 18-inch alloy wheels, electric ORVMs, fog lamps, black bumpers and moulded footsteps on the outside. Moreover, it will get the same infotainment system as the 4×4 model and boast of roof-mounted speakers, cruise control and ESP.

Mahindra Thar 2WD will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. These include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates 150 BHP and 320 Nm of torque. This unit will be paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The second engine option will be the 1.5-litre diesel that churns out 117 BHP and 300 Nm and is mated with a six-speed manual transmission. This diesel engine is the same that is seen on the XUV300 and is tried and tested.

Mahindra is expected to reveal the price of the new 2WD Thar in th next few days. The Thar 4×2 will likely be offered with off-roading capabilities and value for money that is associated with the 4×4 Thar.

By introducing a more affordable variant of the Thar, Mahindra is directly positioning the iconic SUV against Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Mahindra is set to add two new colour options with the Thar 2WD – Blazing Bronze and Everest White.

