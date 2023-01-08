CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Joshimath#AirIndia
Home » News » Auto » Mahindra Thar 4x2 Launch in India Tomorrow: Here's All You Need to Know
1-MIN READ

Mahindra Thar 4x2 Launch in India Tomorrow: Here's All You Need to Know

By: Auto Desk

Edited By: Mayank Gupta

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 08, 2023, 12:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Mahindra Thar 2WD (Photo: Mahindra)

Mahindra Thar 2WD (Photo: Mahindra)

Mahindra Thar 4x2 will be a highly affordable version of the standard 4x4 SUV which will directly square off with Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha in India

The SUV enthusiasts in India are waiting for the 4×2 version of Mahindra Thar for quite some time now. Recently, the company released a detailed brochure of the iconic off-roader on its website. The exhaustive brochure reveals the powertrain details, new colour options and equipment that will come with the Thar RWD.

Latest reports suggest that Mahindra Thar 4×2 will be officially launching on January 9, i.e. tomorrow in the Indian market. Going by the brochure, the 4×2 Thar is cosmetically similar to the 4×4 Thar. Mahindra Thar RWD features the same infotainment system as the 4×4 model and other aspects of the interiors are also largely the same.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 4×2 Details Leaked Ahead of Launch - Variants, Features, Engine and More

However, there are a few noticeable changes in the more affordable Thar which includes the omission of the 4×4 badge at the rear. Moreover, it gets a cubby hole instead of the 4×4 selector lever in the centre console. Mahindra has introduced two new colours with the Thar 2WD - Blazing Bronze and Everest White.

RELATED NEWS

Mahindra Thar RWD gets XUV300’s 1.5L turbo-diesel engine. This unit generates 118.5hp and 300Nm while paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra is also offering a more powerful 2.0L petrol engine that churns out 152hp and 300Nm. This engine will be mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

Interestingly, Mahindra has added a lower-spec AX Optional trim to the rear-wheel drive Thar. This entry-level trim will be available with both diesel and petrol powertrains. Mahindra is probably aiming to attract potential buyers of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet with this lower-spec AX Optional trim.

This trim will come with 16-inch steel wheels instead of 17-inch alloy wheels, vinyl upholstery, tubular steel side step, manual mirror adjustment and a monochrome MID display. Customers will have to go for the higher trims if they want premium features like cruise control and steering-mounted controls, 7-inch touchscreen system, in-built speakers and TPMS.

The Thar 4×2 will boast of the same off-roading capabilities and imposing road presence as its 4×4 sibling. The rear-wheel drive Thar will directly compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

Tags:
  1. mahindra
  2. mahindra thar
first published:January 08, 2023, 12:13 IST
last updated:January 08, 2023, 12:13 IST
Read More