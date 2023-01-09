Mahindra Thar 4X2 Launched at Rs 9.99 Lakh in India: Variants, Features, Engine and More

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the 2023 Thar 4×2 at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The SUV will start rolling out of the factory on January 14. The company recently released an exhaustive brochure of the new Thar on its website, giving details about the new colour options, powertrain, and equipment among others.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 Variants

The 2WD off-roader is being offered in two trims - AX (O) and LX. Mahindra has given engine options for the new Thar where the 1.5-litre diesel engine variant is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol AT costs Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar 4×2 Engine

Thar 4×2 gets its 1.5-litre diesel engine from Mahindra XUV300. Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the engine churns out a max power of 118.5 hp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre petrol engine, meanwhile, muscles up 152 hp of power and 300 Nm of torque. It is the same unit seen in Thar 4WD and is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Customers do not get a manual transmission option in the Thar 2WD petrol variant.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 Design

The rear-wheel drive will be available in two colour options – Everest White and Blazing Bronze. In terms of appearance, Mahindra Thar 4×2 looks similar to the 4×4 version. The new SUV also gets the same infotainment system as the Thar 4×4 while the interior also remains largely the same in both versions of Thar.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 Features

Changes can be noticed in the centre console inside the Thar 4×2 where a cubby hole has replaced the 4×4 selector lever. The entry-level AX Optional trim of Thar 4×2 has been given 16-inch steel wheels instead of the 17-inch alloy wheels. Premium features like cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, TPMS, and in-built speakers can only be enjoyed in the higher-spec model and not in the AX (O).

The new Mahindra 2WD is likely to compete with other SUVs in the segment such as Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

