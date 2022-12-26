Mahindra Thar 4x2 Set for January 2023 Launch in India, Here's What we Know

Mahindra will add a new 1.5L diesel engine to its Thar lineup. The smaller engine, which is already being used in Mahindra Marazzo, will be offered with only 4×2 drivetain and manual gearbox options. While the automaker is yet to confirm the launch timeline, a report by Autocar claimed that the new Mahindra Thar 4×2 could go on sale in January 2023.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-door Spotted Testing; Could Launch in 2023

The 1.5L diesel unit, which will join the 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engine options, will also allow the Thar to qualify for lower tax brackets, resulting in affordable pricing for the SUV. Interestingly, the expected launch of Mahindra Thar 4×2 will clash with the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki’s much-awaited 5-door Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023. Though Mahindra is not participating in the Auto Expo 2023.

The 1.5L diesel unit set to be used in Mahindra Thar 2WD will reportedly be tuned to churn out 117 bhp of power. Spy shots of the upcoming Mahindra SUV, which found their way to social media last month, showed the low-range gear lever being replaced by additional storage space. The lower spec of the SUV suggests that pricing could start below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra introduced the entry level of Thar AX at a starting price of Rs 9.80 lakh. The now discontinued variant was powered by a 2.0L petrol unit along with 4WD. The 2.2L diesel variant was priced a little over Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited 5-door version of Mahindra Thar has also been spotted testing on the roads. The 5-door Thar is likely to get a 300mm longer wheelbase than the standard SUV. The Thar could retain the 5 seater option and use the extra space for a bigger boot space, which has been a concern for the buyers of the current model on sale. The 5-door Thar will share its underpinning with the Scorpio N and continue to use the 2.2L mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines with options of 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes.

Read all the Latest Auto News here