Mahindra Thar 4x2 vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price, Dimensions, Features, Engine Specs and More

Mahindra has introduced the two-wheel drive option of its popular SUV Thar in India. The SUV, which has carved out a niche with its off-roading abilities, underwent a generational transition in 2020. While there is little competition for the Mahindra SUV in the segment, it may not be the case for long now. India’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki is all geared to introduce the Jimny 5-door in India. The SUV is expected to launch at the Auto Expo 2023 on January 13. So, if you have been looking to add a new off-roader to your garage, here’s a comparison between the Thar 2WD and Jimny.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Engine Specs

Mahindra Thar 2WD is available with both diesel and petrol engines. The 2.0-litre engine in the petrol version can generate 152 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. A 1.5-litre diesel engine with 118.5 bhp and 300 Nm of torque is being used here. It is the same unit that’s used on the XUV 300. There are manual and automatic gearbox options available for both engines.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine found in other Maruti vehicles such as the Brezza and Ertiga would most likely power the Jimny. It is anticipated that the engine will produce 103 horsepower and 130 Nm of torque. The Jimny will be available with both a manual and an automatic transmission.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Dimensions

Mahindra Thar measures 3985 mm in length, 1855 mm in width, and 1896mm in height. It has a 226mm ground clearance and a wheelbase that is 2450 mm long. Both a hardtop and a convertible version of the Thar are available. Despite the Thar’s well-discussed look and similarities to the Jeep Wrangler, Mahindra’s touches set the SUV apart.

The Jimny is anticipated to measure 3850 mm in length, 1645mm in width, and 1730 mm in height. It has a boxy overall shape resembling a smaller G-Wagon, a vertical front grille with spherical headlamps, and wide wheel arches. It features a 210mm ground clearance and a 2550mm wheelbase. Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launched in India with a 5-door option.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Features

There are several comfort features in the Thar such as a touchscreen infotainment system, 4-wheel drive, 18-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, a multi-function steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, TPMS, and a brake locking differential.

The Jimny is also anticipated to acquire some comfort elements like Basic 4WD, a touchscreen infotainment system, hill descent control, hill hold, ABS + EBD, and LED projector headlights.

Mahindra Thar 4×2 vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Price

Mahindra Thar 2WD has been introduced in India with a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). While an official confirmation on the pricing of Maruti Suzuki Jimny is still awaited, it is likely to be around the same range of Rs 10 lakh.

