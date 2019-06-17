Mahindra Thar 700 Launched at Rs 9.99 Lakh, to be the Last Units of Current-Gen SUV : Watch Video
The last 700 units of the Mahindra Thar off-roader will have a special badge on the vehicle with the signature of Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group.
Mahindra Thar 700. (Photo: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has announced the launch of Thar 700, the last batch of 700 units of the iconic 4x4 off-road SUV in its current avatar. It comes packed with unique and differentiated features and will be competitively priced at Rs 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The Thar 700 aptly marks the 70 years legacy of Mahindra, as its lineage traces back to 1949 when the first Mahindra vehicle was built in India. The Thar with its go-anywhere capability is a true-blue off-roader and a typical Mahindra breed that exemplifies the company’s 4x4 heritage. The Thar 700, a limited special edition of the iconic brand, will be available in an all-new Aquamarine colour, in addition to the popular colour of Napoli Black.
The highlight of the Thar 700 will be a special badge on the vehicle with the signature of Anand Mahindra, Chairman – Mahindra Group.
Watch Video:
To further enhance its appeal, the Thar 700 will sport the following exterior and interior changes:
- New 5-spoke alloy wheels
- Decals on the side and bonnet
- Black finish on the grille
- Silver finish on the front bumper
- Leatherette upholstery with THAR logo on the front seats
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Speaking on the special edition Thar 700, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We believe that the enthusiasts will see it as their last chance to own a piece of this Mahindra legacy, as a must-have garage collectable. The Thar is clearly an extension of our 70 years legacy and what brand Mahindra stands for.”
