Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mahindra Thar 700 Launched at Rs 9.99 Lakh, to be the Last Units of Current-Gen SUV : Watch Video

The last 700 units of the Mahindra Thar off-roader will have a special badge on the vehicle with the signature of Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahindra Thar 700 Launched at Rs 9.99 Lakh, to be the Last Units of Current-Gen SUV : Watch Video
Mahindra Thar 700. (Photo: Mahindra)
Loading...

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has announced the launch of Thar 700, the last batch of 700 units of the iconic 4x4 off-road SUV in its current avatar. It comes packed with unique and differentiated features and will be competitively priced at Rs 9.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Thar 700 aptly marks the 70 years legacy of Mahindra, as its lineage traces back to 1949 when the first Mahindra vehicle was built in India. The Thar with its go-anywhere capability is a true-blue off-roader and a typical Mahindra breed that exemplifies the company’s 4x4 heritage. The Thar 700, a limited special edition of the iconic brand, will be available in an all-new Aquamarine colour, in addition to the popular colour of Napoli Black.

The highlight of the Thar 700 will be a special badge on the vehicle with the signature of Anand Mahindra, Chairman – Mahindra Group.

Watch Video:

 

To further enhance its appeal, the Thar 700 will sport the following exterior and interior changes:

- New 5-spoke alloy wheels

- Decals on the side and bonnet

- Black finish on the grille

- Silver finish on the front bumper

- Leatherette upholstery with THAR logo on the front seats

- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Speaking on the special edition Thar 700, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We believe that the enthusiasts will see it as their last chance to own a piece of this Mahindra legacy, as a must-have garage collectable. The Thar is clearly an extension of our 70 years legacy and what brand Mahindra stands for.”

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram