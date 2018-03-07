Mahindra Thar Based Roxor Off-Road Side x Side SUV Detailed Image Gallery

Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), part of the $19 billion Mahindra Group, at the Mahindra’s North American automotive headquarters, held the public unveiling of Mahindra’s Roxor—a new, off-road vehicle. According to Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “Mahindra’s 70-year automotive history has been forged by making authentic, rugged, purpose-driven vehicles; Roxor is the embodiment of this history and our brand.” Here’s a detailed image gallery of the Mahindra Roxor-Unlike the plastic-bodied, belt-driven vehicles long accepted in the Side x Side category, Roxor offers a simple, hard worn approach, featuring a steel body on a boxed steel frame.The Roxor is powered by a heavy-duty Mahindra turbo-diesel 4 cylinder engine, and an automotive style 5-speed manual transmission.Mahindra Roxor is a proper sports off-roader, much on the lines of the Polaris All-terrain vehicles, which happens to be the nearest competitor to the Roxor itself.No details about India launch are out yet, neither is the U.S pricing revealed. But it’s anticipated that, if it ever comes to India, Mahindra Roxor will cost no less than Rs 4-7 Lakhs.Mahindra Roxor is based on the Mahindra’s Thar design, and borrows most of its design language, with the signature vertical slat grille, identical to all the Mahindra cars.(All Images - Mahindra & Mahindra)