Mahindra Thar Modified with White Wrap Makes the SUV Look Chic: Watch Video

One of the most popular and affordable SUVs in the market, the Mahindra Thar 4×4 was launched last year. Following an unforeseen increase in demands, the company upped the scale of production. The SUV continues to garner overwhelming responses and currently has a waiting period of at least one year. Several modified examples of the Mahindra Thar have also been spotted across the country from time to time. Sometimes alterations are introduced to make it a show car, other times changes are made to improve its off-road capabilities.

In a recent example of customisation, the Mahindra Thar received a new avatar as it got wrapped in satin white. It is a tasteful makeover as this could be the first time the Mahindra Thar got a satin white wrap including the fenders and black cladding. Barring the door handles, bonnet locks, hinges, and the roof which has been retained in black colour, all the parts of the SUV have been wrapped in the new material. Other than this, the Mahindra Thar receives an aftermarket angry bird-style front grille. Additionally, the stock headlamps were replaced with aftermarket LED projector units which come along with ring-type DRLs. Aftermarket dual-tone alloy wheels replace the stock alloy wheels. The callipers are painted in red for a distinct look.

Mahindra Thar has been updated and enhanced in terms of build quality and features when compared with the older version. The several features offered for the first time include a soft top, convertible soft top and hardtop from the automaker itself. Features like touchscreen, alloy wheels, infotainment screen, roof-mounted speakers, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, front-facing seats for rear passengers, among others are also available.

Mahindra Thar comes with both petrol and diesel engine options - a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine that produces 150 Bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, and a 2.2 litre mHawk turbo diesel engine generating 130 Bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

