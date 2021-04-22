Mahindra Thar Now Gets Off-Roading Focused Updates Including Radiator and Fuel Tank Guards

The Thar has been a commercial success for Mahindra with large orders being placed by offroading enthusiasts. The automobile manufacturer, has shipped 12,744 units of the sleek off-roader until March 2021 and is yet to deliver 40,000 more units for the bookings made by consumers. The waiting period for the Thar is a considerable one year but that hasn’t bogged down the SUV lovers from opting for bookings of the vehicle.

While the Thar does boast of impressive features and a powerful engine, it doesn’t come as a family car and hence its fanbase is limited to a certain segment of buyers. A considerable number of users also complained of extensive wear and tear of a few components of the SUV after returning from offroading trips and urged Mahindra to rectify this issue.

Mahindra has now agreed on some complaints from users regarding excessive damage caused to the vehicle during their offroading adventures which even concluded in the leaking of the radiator. To cater to this issue Mahindra is now providing a radiator protector guard kit as an optional accessory for Rs 5,550.

To further enhance the offroading capabilities of the vehicle, Mahindra has now offered significant updates to the vehicles, including an all-new skid plate after the previous units got degraded. The new unit as per the company offers enhanced protection to the front underbody as well as the radiator.

To address the issue of frequent underbelly scratches, Mahindra will also be providing a robust fuel tank protector for Rs 2,335. The company is in the advanced stage of rolling out new models for its XUV series and is expected to unveil XUV 700 and XUV 900 models this year.

While the brush plates of the newly updated vehicle don’t reflect any significant difference, they are expected to offer more durability this time.

