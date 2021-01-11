Mahindra Thar Prices Increased by Upto Rs 40,000; Waiting Period Now Exceeds 10 Months

Mahindra & Mahindra have been offering different price ranges of their SUV, second-generation Thar since its launch in October 2020. Now, months after launch, the car will be going through its very first price hike. As announced by the manufacturer, there will be a hike in the price in the range of Rs 20,337 and Rs 40,338 for the new Thar.

The vehicles booked before November 30, 2020, are not included in this price hike. But if the buyer requested a change in booking like a change in variant, etc, it will be considered as a new order and will be subjected to the new price range.

The car is very high in demand as 30,000 bookings have been made so far. The new Thar comes with two engine options. A 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel mill version. The turbo petrol motor can rise to a peak of 150 PS and a maximum torque of 320 Nm (300 on MT) whereas the turbo diesel mill has a performance of 130 PS and 320 Nm. The models have a 6-speed automatic as well as manual gear box, and 4-wheel drive system.

There were more options in the initial stages of launch. There were four models slated for sale namely AX Std, AX, AX(O)and LX. However, the AX Std (priced at 9.80 lakh) and AX petrol (priced at 10.65 lakh) were eliminated from the website two months after the launch. With the removal of the two cheaper models, the starting price became 11.90 lakh which will now be increased to 12.10 lakh. The most expensive model, LX Diesel AT HT which was formerly priced at 13.75 lakh will be over 14.15 lakh.

The hike comes after a surge in popularity for the SUV. As the demand keeps increasing, the company had to raise the waiting period as well. In the initial days of launch, the waiting period was 4-5 months, which was raised to 7 months in November, and finally, the waiting period is for 10 months.