Mahindra Thar Rolls Over Four Times After Hitting Wall in Goa, Passengers Walks Away Unhurt

With its sturdy build quality, impressive off-roading capability and iconic design, Mahindra’s Thar has made a name for itself in the Indian SUV market. Recently, the car lived up to its reputation by ensuring the safety of passengers sitting inside it even after rolling several times.

In an unfortunate incident, a brand new Mahindra Thar lost control while overtaking another vehicle. According to a post shared by a media house on its Instagram handle, the accident took place in North Goa where the SUV hit a wall while attempting an overtake.

After hitting the wall, the Thar reportedly rolled over four times before landing on its side. Surprisingly, despite the horrific accident, all four passengers of the car did not sustain any severe injuries and were safe.

Going by the pictures of the Thar shared along with the post, it is evident that it suffered a significant impact in the accident and was damaged badly. Although the speed of the car at the time of the accident could not be ascertained, it seems like the driver was speeding.

Advertisement

Notably, the airbags in the car did not deploy which indicates that the car did not take the first impact to its front. Since Mahindra does not offer a metal hardtop for the Thar, it ensures passenger safety through a roll cage which strengthens the FRP (fibre-reinforced plastics) roof. The FRP roof is not considered that durable for the massive weight of Thar.

Also Watch:

In this case, the pictures suggest that the roll cage took most of the impact and saved the lives of the passengers. Meanwhile, the rest of the car looks severely damaged and crumbled, especially the bonnet.

As part of the Safer Cars For India initiative, the new Mahindra Thar had achieved a four-star Global NCAP safety rating for both adult and child occupants. Mahindra has equipped the SUV with double frontal airbags as standard. Other safety features also include electronic stability control, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.