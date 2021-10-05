Mahindra Thar SUV Crosses 75,000 Bookings in One Year Since Launch in India

Mahindra has announced that the Thar SUV has crossed 75,000 bookings in India in just a year after its launch. The company stated that millennials account for over 40 per cent of bookings. Another interesting fact is that almost 50 per cent of the bookings are for the automatic variant and 25 per cent of the total bookings are for the Petrol variant.

In its latest avatar, the Mahindra Thar is now BS-VI emission norm compliant and comes with two engine options – a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. These will be available with the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4×4 transfer case.

Mahindra has also come out with roof options for the new Thar as it will be available as a Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top. On top of this, you can have the Mahindra Thar in two seating options - 4 front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seat configuration.

The new Mahindra Thar has been updated with modern features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which as per Mahindra, is ‘drizzle resistant’. The Thar will also come with cruise control, roof-mounted speakers and adventure statistics displays. It has got an update in terms of safety too as it gets things like ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill-hold and hill descent control.

Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the all-new Thar is available in 6 colour options - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

