Mahindra Thar SUV Price Hiked by upto Rs 92,000 in India; Third Price Hike in 2021

Mahindra has announced a price hike across models. The highest price increase has been done to the much loved Mahindra Thar. The cost of the powerful SUV has been increased between Rs 32,000 and Rs 92,000, depending upon the variant. The car had become extremely popular and had waiting periods that ranged to several months. The Indian carmaker had also said that they are working on strategies to increase the production but were unable to do so due to supply constraints. As a result, the car’s production pace is still the same.

The reason for the price hike is the increasing costs that the brand has to incur for the making of the car. The hiked prices have been made effective from July. This is the third time Mahindra has announced a price increase in 2021. The first price hike was announced in February and the second came a few months later in May.

One of the biggest reasons for Thar’s increasing popularity irrespective of the price hikes is because of its multiple body styles including soft-top, convertible and hardtop. The four-wheeler comes with both petrol and diesel options. The 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine is capable of producing 130 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm peak torque. The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol, on the other hand, generates 150 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm peak torque. Both these engine options are available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options.

The other Mahindra offerings that have got a price hike include the Bolero, Marazzo, Scorpio and the XUV300. However, in the case of these cars, the price has only been increased by two or three percent. A very nominal increase has been done to the not-so-popular vehicles of the Indian brand. The cars in this bracket include the soon-to-be discontinued Mahindra XUV500 along with Alturas G4 and KUV100.

