Mahindra Thar SUV Waiting Period in India Exceeds Over One Year on Select Variants

Indian car maker Mahindra launched the second generation of Thar in October 2020. The car’s performance had impressed many people across the country and as a result it comes as no surprise that currently, the waiting period of the SUV is over a year. The four wheeler is a home to a variety of sophisticated and latest equipment and features including electrically operated ORVMS, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with integrated Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically operated front windows, keyless entry, 6-speaker audio system etc.

As per a report published in Cartoq, the waiting period for the black paint with a hardtop is more than a year. The SUV comes in six unique colours including Napoli Black, Rage Red, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey, Rocky Beige, and Mystic Copper. It must be noted that the waiting period is dependent on the colour and the model that a buyer chooses. The second generation Thar also comes with a soft-top convertible roof option.

The latest launch of Mahindra also ensures the rider’s safety as it has packed in rear parking sensors with a rearview camera, Electronic Roll Over Mitigation, Electronic Stability Program, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD & Brake Assist, tire pressure monitoring system among others. The base price of the SUV is Rs. 12.11 lakh ex-showroom while the top end model is priced at Rs 14.16 lakh ex-showroom.

Second generation Thar comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels that are suitable for all terrains. The vehicle is available in both diesel and petrol options. Both these engines can be teamed with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox or 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol engine variant can produce as much as 150 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Diesel engine on the other hand can go up to 130 PS of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Meanwhile, the Indian brand is also planning to launch a five-door version of the Thar in 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here