Mahindra Thar Updated for 2022, These Features are Now Removed

Launched amid the pandemic in 2020, the Mahindra Thar instantly gained popularity in the market, and the long waiting period for new bookings despite multiple price hikes is proof of the high demand. However, the new model of this much sought-after SUV from Mahindra comes with fewer features compared to its previous model. The 2022 version of the Mahindra Thar, won’t have three main features – a dual-tone bumper, lumbar support, and a USB port. The off-roader is still the same Thar that made a deep impact on the Indian car market two years ago, but those who were expecting more features in the new model could be disappointed.

The dual-tone black and silver front and rear bumpers will not be there in the latest version. The black bumper used to have a silver shade in the front and the rear. This has been changed to a plain black bumper. Lumbar support from both the front seats and one USB port have been removed in the new version.

Another feature that has transformed is the tyres of the SUV. Initially, Mahindra Thar used to run on CEAT CZAR AT (All Terrain) tyres, which are now replaced by CEAT Cross-drive AT tyres. This is not really a downgrade but different from the original Thar launched two years ago.

Coming to the interiors, the 2022 Mahindra Thar has got two modifications. The first is the knob for adjusting the lumbar support for the front seats is missing. Secondly, the Thar comes with a single USB port and a 12-volt

power socket.

Apart from the listed changes that are reportedly done by Mahindra & Mahindra to reduce the overall cost of the car, there are no modifications done. The SUV is still offered in 2-litre and 2.2-litre powertrain

options churning out a maximum of 130PS and 150PS. The powertrain is paired up with 6-speed manual and auto transmissions.

