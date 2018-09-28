English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Thar Wanderlust Spotted on Indian Roads for the First Time
The Thar Wanderlust is available as a customization kit for existing and new owners for Rs 13.8 lakhs.
Mahindra Thar Wanderlust. (Image: Facebook.com)
Loading...
At the Auto Expo 2018, Mahindra showcased its Thar Wanderlust and for the first time, the car has been spotted on road. The Thar Wanderlust is available as a customization kit for existing and new owners for Rs 13.8 lakhs. At the front, Mahindra Thar Wanderlust gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED turn indicators and off-road spec metal bumper. It also gets an electric winch and the new Thar also gets Mahindra’s signature 7-slat grille. The hood also gets custom graphic designs.
If you look at the side profile of the car, the first thing that will get your attention is the rear gullwing doors. The Wanderlust edition also gets high-mounted rear view mirror and silver-finished roof rails. At the rear, the car gets roof-mounted spoilers, two canisters and LED tail-lamps.
Mahindra Thar Wanderlust. (Image: Facebook.com)
The Mahindra Thar Wanderlust is powered by 2.5-litre CRDe turbocharged diesel engine that produces 105bhp of maximum power and churns out 247 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Inside the cabin, the car gets dual-tone leather upholstery, Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and sports pedal. It also gets head-up display and the side-facing-rear seats have been replaced with a front-facing bench seat. As per a report on the internet, the car has been made for the Royal family of Udaipur.
If you look at the side profile of the car, the first thing that will get your attention is the rear gullwing doors. The Wanderlust edition also gets high-mounted rear view mirror and silver-finished roof rails. At the rear, the car gets roof-mounted spoilers, two canisters and LED tail-lamps.
Mahindra Thar Wanderlust. (Image: Facebook.com)
The Mahindra Thar Wanderlust is powered by 2.5-litre CRDe turbocharged diesel engine that produces 105bhp of maximum power and churns out 247 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.
Inside the cabin, the car gets dual-tone leather upholstery, Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and sports pedal. It also gets head-up display and the side-facing-rear seats have been replaced with a front-facing bench seat. As per a report on the internet, the car has been made for the Royal family of Udaipur.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
- Horn OK Pleassss Producer, Director Dismiss Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar
- 'Good Touch, Bad Touch': Tamil Actor Sivakartikeyan Teaches Sex Education to Students in New Short Film
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...