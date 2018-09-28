Mahindra Thar Wanderlust Spotted on Indian Roads for the First Time

Mahindra Thar Wanderlust. (Image: Facebook.com)

At the Auto Expo 2018, Mahindra showcased its Thar Wanderlust and for the first time, the car has been spotted on road. The Thar Wanderlust is available as a customization kit for existing and new owners for Rs 13.8 lakhs. At the front, Mahindra Thar Wanderlust gets LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED turn indicators and off-road spec metal bumper. It also gets an electric winch and the new Thar also gets Mahindra’s signature 7-slat grille. The hood also gets custom graphic designs.If you look at the side profile of the car, the first thing that will get your attention is the rear gullwing doors. The Wanderlust edition also gets high-mounted rear view mirror and silver-finished roof rails. At the rear, the car gets roof-mounted spoilers, two canisters and LED tail-lamps.The Mahindra Thar Wanderlust is powered by 2.5-litre CRDe turbocharged diesel engine that produces 105bhp of maximum power and churns out 247 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.Inside the cabin, the car gets dual-tone leather upholstery, Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting and sports pedal. It also gets head-up display and the side-facing-rear seats have been replaced with a front-facing bench seat. As per a report on the internet, the car has been made for the Royal family of Udaipur.