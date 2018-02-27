English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Ties Up with Koran LG Chem to Develop Li-ion Battery Exclusively for India
LG Chem will develop a unique cell exclusively for India application and will also supply Li-ion (lithium-ion) cells based on NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) chemistry with high energy density
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)
Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra today said it has tied up with Korea-based battery manufacturer LG Chem for development of a unique cell exclusively for India.
LG Chem will develop a unique cell exclusively for India application and will also supply Li-ion (lithium-ion) cells based on NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) chemistry with high energy density, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) said in a release.
M&M said these cells will be deployed in the Mahindra and SsangYong range of electric vehicles.
LG Chem will also design the Li-ion battery modules for Mahindra Electric, which in turn will create battery packs for the Mahindra Group and other consumers.
"This association with LG Chem will give Mahindra the requisite access to advanced battery technology and will also enable us to deliver globally competitive products," said Hemant Sikka, President and Chief Purchase Officer, Mahindra and Mahindra.
He said the company is preparing to scale up in accordance with its expansion plans in order to meet demand expected in the near future.
LG Chem Executive Vice President in Energy Solution Company J H Kim said: "LG Chem expects this collaboration will be one of the memorable moments for putting the commercialisation of the electric vehicle in India market."
M&M said keeping in view the investment plan announced last year, a battery module plant is also under development.
The plant will have a capacity of half a million battery modules per annum and will also house a battery module pack line. The entire facility for both module and pack is expected to go into production in the last quarter of 2019-20.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
LG Chem will develop a unique cell exclusively for India application and will also supply Li-ion (lithium-ion) cells based on NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) chemistry with high energy density, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) said in a release.
M&M said these cells will be deployed in the Mahindra and SsangYong range of electric vehicles.
LG Chem will also design the Li-ion battery modules for Mahindra Electric, which in turn will create battery packs for the Mahindra Group and other consumers.
"This association with LG Chem will give Mahindra the requisite access to advanced battery technology and will also enable us to deliver globally competitive products," said Hemant Sikka, President and Chief Purchase Officer, Mahindra and Mahindra.
He said the company is preparing to scale up in accordance with its expansion plans in order to meet demand expected in the near future.
LG Chem Executive Vice President in Energy Solution Company J H Kim said: "LG Chem expects this collaboration will be one of the memorable moments for putting the commercialisation of the electric vehicle in India market."
M&M said keeping in view the investment plan announced last year, a battery module plant is also under development.
The plant will have a capacity of half a million battery modules per annum and will also house a battery module pack line. The entire facility for both module and pack is expected to go into production in the last quarter of 2019-20.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-month Doping Ban
- Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look Video at MWC 2018: World’s First FullView Touchscreen Notebook
- Force India to Have New Name Ahead of 2018 Formula 1 Season
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50