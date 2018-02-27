English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra Ties Up with Koran LG Chem to Develop Li-ion Battery Exclusively for India

LG Chem will develop a unique cell exclusively for India application and will also supply Li-ion (lithium-ion) cells based on NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) chemistry with high energy density

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
Mahindra Ties Up with Koran LG Chem to Develop Li-ion Battery Exclusively for India
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)
Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra today said it has tied up with Korea-based battery manufacturer LG Chem for development of a unique cell exclusively for India.

LG Chem will develop a unique cell exclusively for India application and will also supply Li-ion (lithium-ion) cells based on NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt) chemistry with high energy density, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) said in a release.

M&M said these cells will be deployed in the Mahindra and SsangYong range of electric vehicles.

LG Chem will also design the Li-ion battery modules for Mahindra Electric, which in turn will create battery packs for the Mahindra Group and other consumers.

"This association with LG Chem will give Mahindra the requisite access to advanced battery technology and will also enable us to deliver globally competitive products," said Hemant Sikka, President and Chief Purchase Officer, Mahindra and Mahindra.

He said the company is preparing to scale up in accordance with its expansion plans in order to meet demand expected in the near future.

LG Chem Executive Vice President in Energy Solution Company J H Kim said: "LG Chem expects this collaboration will be one of the memorable moments for putting the commercialisation of the electric vehicle in India market."

M&M said keeping in view the investment plan announced last year, a battery module plant is also under development.

The plant will have a capacity of half a million battery modules per annum and will also house a battery module pack line. The entire facility for both module and pack is expected to go into production in the last quarter of 2019-20.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
