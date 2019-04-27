English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra to Deploy 50 Electric Vehicles in India on Uber Platform
Mahindra electric vehicles on the Uber platform would include the e2oPlus hatchback and the eVerito sedan.
Mahindra eVerito sedan. (Image: Mahindra)
Loading...
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra announced the deployment of 50 of its Electric Vehicles (EVs) to Uber, an on-demand ride-sharing company, to provide zero emission mobility here. Earlier, Mahindra had announced its collaboration with Uber to explore the deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) on its platform in several cities across the country. To begin with, the companies would deploy 50 Mahindra EVs in the city and scale up over a period of time, a press release said.
Mahindras electric vehicles on the Uber platform would include the e2oPlus hatchback and the eVerito sedan. To make this model sustainable, Mahindra worked with public and private players who had initially set up over 30 common use charging points across multiple locations here, the release said.
CEO of Mahindra Electric Mahesh was quoted as saying the collaboration with Uber is aimed at accelerating the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility platforms, thereby driving a positive change in the daily commute.
"Going forward, we plan to further deploy our vehicles across multiple cities on the Uber platform," he said in the release.
As part of this collaboration, both companies would also explore the deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles in other cities. Through this tie-up, driver partners on the Uber app can avail themselves of a package which would include Mahindra electric vehicles, the release said.
The package would be priced competitively with attractive financing and insurance premiums as well as comprehensive maintenance packages from Mahindra and its associates, the release said.
Mahindras electric vehicles on the Uber platform would include the e2oPlus hatchback and the eVerito sedan. To make this model sustainable, Mahindra worked with public and private players who had initially set up over 30 common use charging points across multiple locations here, the release said.
CEO of Mahindra Electric Mahesh was quoted as saying the collaboration with Uber is aimed at accelerating the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility platforms, thereby driving a positive change in the daily commute.
"Going forward, we plan to further deploy our vehicles across multiple cities on the Uber platform," he said in the release.
As part of this collaboration, both companies would also explore the deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles in other cities. Through this tie-up, driver partners on the Uber app can avail themselves of a package which would include Mahindra electric vehicles, the release said.
The package would be priced competitively with attractive financing and insurance premiums as well as comprehensive maintenance packages from Mahindra and its associates, the release said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame is the Catharsis Black Widow was Waiting for All These Years
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Michael Corsale Announces Their Breakup, Shares Emotional Post
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results