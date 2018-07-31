English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahindra to Hike Prices by up to Rs 30,000 From August 2018
According to M&M, the prices of passenger vehicles will be increased by up to Rs 30,000 or two per cent effective August 2018.
Mahindra Logo. (File Photo: Reuters)
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) plans to raise passenger vehicle prices next month due to increase in commodity prices. According to M&M, the prices of passenger vehicles will be increased by up to Rs 30,000 or two per cent effective August 2018. Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector, M&M said: "With the ongoing increase in commodity prices we plan to take a price hike of up to 2 per cent in some models."
India’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer have also unveiled the name of their upcoming MPV as Marazzo. Earlier codenamed U321, Marazzo is designed with inspiration from Shark, with several elements borrowed from the largest oceanic predator. The name 'Marazzo', which means Shark, comes from the Basque language in Spain.
Mahindra is planning an onslaught of vehicles in the coming years. The prominent among which is a Ssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV, Ssangyong Rexton based premium SUV and the new MPV, that will rival the segment leader Toyota Innova.
