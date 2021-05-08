Mahindra to Open Advanced Design Centre for Mobility Products in UK Called M.A.D.E

Mahindra Group has announced the setting up of Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) in the West Midlands, U.K. The new Centre of Excellence (CoE), will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy. M.A.D.E. will be operational from the 1st of July 2021.

The Coventry region in U.K. is a powerhouse of automotive design. M.A.D.E will contribute and leverage the skills, experience, and expertise of this network of design talent. Speculation is rife that Pratap Bose, former global design VP of Tata Motors, who recently resigned from his role after serving the brand for 14 years will most likely join Mahindra’s M.A.D.E.

Pratap Bose is credited with instilling new design language called IMPACT in Tata cars and gave us products like the Tiago Altroz, Nexon and Harrier. Mahindra, on the other hand, is often criticized for not having an impactful design language despite having brands like Pininfarina under its umbrella.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “Mahindra is poised to enter a new, exciting era to build upon our rich 75 years of automotive history to bring unique customer centric products to the Indian and global markets. A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers globally. M.A.D.E will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies. It will give us a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space.”

