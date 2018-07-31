English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahindra to Reveal Name of U321 MPV Today, Watch it Live Here [Video]
Watch the Live Webcast of the Mahindra event here to know about the name of the U321 and other details about the MPV.
Mahindra U321 spied in Chennai. (Image: Team-BHP)
Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer is planning an onslaught of vehicles in the coming years. The prominent among which is a Ssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV, Ssangyong Rexton based premium SUV and a new MPV, that will rival the segment leader Toyota Innova. Codenamed the U321, the MPV has been spied many times before and now Mahindra will officially announce the name and other pertinent details of the MPV today. The U321 will be the Mahindra’s third product based on a monocoque chassis after the XUV500 and KUV100. The U321 will have a typical MPV silhouette as evident from the spy images.
Watch the Live Webcast of the event here to know about the name of the U321 and other details.
There are reports suggesting that the Mahindra U321 will debut a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that develops 125 hp and 305 Nm. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine too with unknown specs. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6 speed manual gearbox could be mated to the engine.
As for the pricing, the upcoming Mahindra MPV could start somewhere at Rs 10 Lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 15 Lakhs, positioning it between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta. This means that the Mahindra U321 will give a direct fight to the Renault Lodgy.
