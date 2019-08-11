Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said on Friday that it will be suspending automobile production for 8-14 days in the ongoing quarter in various plants to align production with demand. The company at its automotive sector, and Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, as part of aligning production with sales requirements, would be observing 'no production days' in various plants, M&M said in a regulatory filing. The production suspension will be for 8-14 days during the second quarter of 2019-20, it added.

The company's announcement of production suspension comes at a time when the domestic auto industry has been going through one of the longest sales slumps. In April-July, M&M's total domestic vehicles sales dipped 8 per cent to 1,61,604 units as against 1,75,329 units in the year-ago period. Overall sales of the company, including exports, were also down 8 per cent during the period at 1,71,831 units as compared to 1,87,299 units in the April-July period of the last fiscal. "The management does not envisage any adverse impact on the availability of vehicles in the market due to the adequacy of vehicle stocks to serve the market requirements," it added. In July, the company's domestic sales declined 16 per cent at 37,474 units as against 44,605 units in the same month last year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.