Mahindra to Unveil Five Electric SUVs in India: Watch LIVE Here

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to unveil five electric SUVs for the Indian market. The company is expected to launch these SUVs in a phased manner over the next four years in India. Though there is not much word on the upcoming all-electric SUVs but we have learnt that XUV 400 – the all-electric derivative of the XUV 300 – is also among the SUVs that will be showcased today.

After the XUV400, which will employ the XUV300’s ICE platform, all upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs will use a custom EV skateboard platform, which is being seen as the automaker’s effort to accelerate the development of its upcoming products. Here’s a list of EVs, that Mahindra is likely to bring to the Indian market in near future.

Mahindra M110

A brand-new midsize coupe in the Sub-4 meter segment is also reported to be in Mahindra’s EV plans. Codenamed M110, the EV offering from Mahindra is likely to be placed in directed completion with Tata’s Curvv SUV which is set to hit the market in 2024.

Mahindra M210 – midsize SUV

The M210, which will essentially be a bigger version of the M110, is anticipated to be a midsize SUV in the style of the Hyundai Creta. While the battery pack and power abilities are likely to be similar to the M110, the M210 is likely to have more room on the inside. With a starting price of Rs 25 lakhs, expect it to hit stores in April 2025.

Mahindra XUV800 (W610)

An EV variant of Mahindra’s flagship XUV 700 SUV, the XUV 800 will sharethe same fundamental design, profile, and three rows of seating. With one or two permanent-magnet brushless motors (for 2WD and 4WD), the EV is likely to come with power outputs ranging from 150hp to 310hp. The battery capacity might of this EV offering, could be as high as 80kWh. This seven-seat electric SUV is expected to cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 35 lakh and has a launch date of June 2024.

Mahindra XUV900 EV (M310)

The coupe EV version of the XUV700 will conceptually be similar but with a new design language. The biggest difference would be a sloping roof and a revamped backed design to go in sync with the updated design. The cost of this premier SUV is likely to break the Rs 30 lakh price bracket.

Mahindra compact SUV/Coupe SUV

Mahindra’s sixth born-electric vehicle will likely be a step down from the M210 and may have a coupe style. While the RFQs (request for quotes) sent by vendors have been approved, very little is known about the upcoming Mahindra.

