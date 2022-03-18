Mahindra To Unveil Next-Gen Scorpio SUV By Mid-2022 - Here's All You Need to Know

At a time when many leading automakers reported huge drops in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahindra managed to strengthen its firm grip on the Indian market with the successful launch of XUV 700 last year. The SUV received a thunderous response from the market and the waiting period for the vehicle shot up to 70 weeks soon after the launch. Now, the company is all set to further consolidate its position in the SUV segment with the launch of the new-gen Scorpio. Mahindra is expected to unveil the Scorpio 2022 by the mid of the year.

While Mahindra is yet to confirm anything, a production-spec of the SUV was recently spotted during the shoot an advertisement hinting that the launch may be near. The SUV was reportedly slated to be launched last year. However, was deferred possibly due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

The new-gen Scorpio has been spied testing in real-life road conditions on multiple occasions since last year.

Based on a new ladder-frame chassis, the Scorpio 2022 will come with a third-row bench arrangement replacing side facing final rows. The exteriors of the SUV are likely to go under major revamp and we have seen glimpses of it in the spy shots.

The front fascia of the vehicle has received a complete overhaul and now gets a new bumper, sleeker headlamps, C Shaped LED DRLs among other design upgrades. Mahindra's new logo design will sit with prominence on the multiple chrome slat front grille

The changes in the exterior continue to the back with an updated bumper and new tail lamps.

Borrowing a few bits from the interiors of XUV 700, the Scorpio 2022 is expected to get a new instrument cluster, dashboard, steering wheel, seats along with a large touchscreen infotainment system.

Power the machine will be 2.0-litre turbo petrol or 2.2-litre diesel engine offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmission. The 2022 Scorpio is likely to be placed below the price bracket of the XUV 700. The details, however, will be available only after the official announcement.

