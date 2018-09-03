English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Mahindra Tractor Sales Increase by 7 Percent in August 2018 Sales
Domestic sales for Mahindra were at 16,375 units as against 15,356 units in the year-ago month, up by 7 per cent.
Mahindra Logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra reported 7 percent increase in total tractor sales at 17,785 units in August this year. The company had sold 16,641 units in the same month last year, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a BSE filing. Domestic sales were at 16,375 units as against 15,356 units in the year-ago month, up by 7 percent, it added.
Exports during the month stood at 1,410 units as against 1,285 units in the same month last year, a growth of 10 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement. Mahindra has also launched the much awaited Marazzo MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).
"The announcement of higher minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops will drive positive sentiments in the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we sold 1,410 tractors with a growth of 10 percent over August 2017," Rajesh Jejurikar, president of farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said.
Exports during the month stood at 1,410 units as against 1,285 units in the same month last year, a growth of 10 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement. Mahindra has also launched the much awaited Marazzo MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).
"The announcement of higher minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops will drive positive sentiments in the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we sold 1,410 tractors with a growth of 10 percent over August 2017," Rajesh Jejurikar, president of farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said.
