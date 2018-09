Mahindra Tractor Sales Increase by 7 Percent in August 2018 Sales

Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra reported 7 percent increase in total tractor sales at 17,785 units in August this year. The company had sold 16,641 units in the same month last year, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a BSE filing. Domestic sales were at 16,375 units as against 15,356 units in the year-ago month, up by 7 percent, it added.Exports during the month stood at 1,410 units as against 1,285 units in the same month last year, a growth of 10 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement. Mahindra has also launched the much awaited Marazzo MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)."The announcement of higher minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops will drive positive sentiments in the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we sold 1,410 tractors with a growth of 10 percent over August 2017," Rajesh Jejurikar, president of farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said.