1-min read

Mahindra Tractor Sales Increase by 7 Percent in August 2018 Sales

Domestic sales for Mahindra were at 16,375 units as against 15,356 units in the year-ago month, up by 7 per cent.

Updated:September 3, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
Mahindra Tractor Sales Increase by 7 Percent in August 2018 Sales
Mahindra Logo. Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra reported 7 percent increase in total tractor sales at 17,785 units in August this year. The company had sold 16,641 units in the same month last year, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a BSE filing. Domestic sales were at 16,375 units as against 15,356 units in the year-ago month, up by 7 percent, it added.

Exports during the month stood at 1,410 units as against 1,285 units in the same month last year, a growth of 10 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement. Mahindra has also launched the much awaited Marazzo MPV in India at a starting price of Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).

"The announcement of higher minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops will drive positive sentiments in the upcoming festive season. In the exports market, we sold 1,410 tractors with a growth of 10 percent over August 2017," Rajesh Jejurikar, president of farm equipment sector, Mahindra and Mahindra, said.
