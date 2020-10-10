Mahindra Treo Becomes India’s First Electric 3-wheeler To Cross 5,000 Unit Sales Mark

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the Mahindra Group, has announced that its lithium-ion battery-powered electric 3-wheeler range, the Mahindra Treo, has crossed the 5,000 units sales milestone in India. The company says that the country’s switch to EVs is being led by electric three-wheelers as they are economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “I would like to thank our customers for choosing and embracing e-mobility in the country. The Mahindra Treo range has crossed a remarkable sales milestone of 5,000 units and is currently being sold in over 400 districts across the country. Cumulatively, the Treo has travelled a distance of over 35 Million km on Indian roads, saving 1,925 metric tonnes of CO2 tailpipe emissions, equivalent to planting 87,500 trees to absorb the same emissions. Given its low running costs, our Treo customer has been able to save up to Rs 45,000 per year.”

The company goes on to say in its statement that Treo customers have been able to clock up to 265 kilometres in a single day given the ease of charging it anywhere, and with some well-planned charging breaks. The Drive by Wire Technology on the Treo which makes it particularly easy to drive and has enabled access to a customer base of women owners in India.

The Treo range is powered by Lithium-ion Battery with a claimed life of over 1.50 lakh kilometres. The new Treo provides 8kW of power and a peak torque of 42 Nm. It also has the longest wheelbase in its segment resulting in a spacious cabin.