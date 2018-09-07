Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Range Showcased At Global Mobility Summit 2018

Mahindra & Mahindra showcased its latest electric vehicles, the lithium-ion battery-powered electric three-wheelers, Treo and Treo Yaari, at MOVE 2018, the Global Mobility Summit organised by NITI Aayog. The Treo and Treo Yaari will be available in the market as D+3 and D+4 variants of the electric three-wheelers respectively.The vehicles were showcased to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in the presence of Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group and Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd, among other dignitaries from the Government and the company. Anand Mahindra delivered the keynote address at the opening session of MOVE 2018, which focused on the Future of Mobility.Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “As India aspires to go all-electric, the time is right for us to develop sustainable solutions for urban mass mobility. As the pioneers of electric mobility in India, Mahindra has been working toward making the EV segment adoptable for masses and to facilitate mass transportation. Today, we are delighted to accelerate this large-scale adoption of EVs with the unveiling of the Treo, a vehicle we expect to become the default choice for the last mile commute in urban India”.According to Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, “The Treo which aspires to be the next generation of mobility, brings the advantages of electric vehicles and connectivity features to the masses. With the longest range in their respective segments, Treo and Treo Yaari are going to be a great fit for urban India’s last mile mobility needs. The three-wheeler segment, with its sheer size, has the potential to make a significant contribution to India’s all-electric mobility vision. The vehicles also give owners and drivers an opportunity to improve their earning potential by 20-25%, a very significant margin for them”.The company also displayed its other mobility innovations at MOVE 2018. These included the modular and scalable electric platform, MESMA, the demonstration of the software mobility solution, NEMO and futuristic muscle electric pod concept, UDO. Mahindra also presented a digital showcase of its Future of Mobility ecosystem.Both Treo and Treo Yaari will have soft top and hard top versions. Treo represents last-mile mobility solutions which offer Telematics technology enabled connected features like remote monitoring of range, charge status etc. The features are powered by Mahindra Electric’s NEMO and are available as a value-add to the vehicles.