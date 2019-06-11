Mahindra Treo, Treo Yaari Launched in Delhi at Rs 1.77 Lakh

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd has announced that its electric 3-wheeler range Treo and Treo Yaari will now be available across New Delhi at a starting price of Rs. 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi for Treo Yaari SHT) and Rs. 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi for Treo SHT). Treo is India’s first lithium-ion electric 3 wheeler platform that was conceptualised to cater to the needs of both individual customers and aggregators such as fleet owners and institutional buyers.According to Mahesh Babu, CEO Mahindra Electric “Mahindra Treo is India’s first electric three-wheeler to be powered by a lithium-ion battery and comes loaded with many segment first features. However, the biggest USP of the vehicle is the increase in customer savings thanks to its low-maintenance and running costs. We are committed to offering the best after-sales support through Mahindra’s widespread dealer network. With Mahindra Treo, its users will definitely earn more per kilometre when compared to a conventional three-wheeler.”Both Treo models are available in the industry-first hard-top variants. With the use of light-weight technologies and composite body panels, the Treo offers a driving range of about 130 km (eAuto) in a single charge.About the Treo Platform --The lithium-ion battery in the platform offers more than 5 years of battery life and 3 years standard warranty.-Treo has a running cost of 50 paise per km compared to Rs. 2 per km of traditional LPG autorickshaws and a maintenance cost of only 10 paise per km which is 1/4th of the traditional LPG autorickshaws-Treo Auto takes about 3 hours and 50 minutes for a full charge while Treo Yaari gets charges completely in 2 hours and 30 minutes.-The platform offers in-built strong rear crash guard, reinforced chassis & space frame architecture providing additional safety to the driver as well as the passenger.