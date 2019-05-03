Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Launched in India, Priced at Rs 8.38 Lakh

Featuring design enhancements and new features, the Mahindra TUV300 facelift has been priced at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift Launched in India, Priced at Rs 8.38 Lakh
Mahindra TUV300 Facelift. (Image: Mahindra)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced the launch of the facelifted TUV300 compact SUV. Featuring design enhancements and new features, the TUV300 facelift has been priced at Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). Customers can also choose from 2 new colour options - Highway Red & Mystic Copper among the total 7 colours. An optional T10 (O) variant has also been added which will have leatherette seats and lumbar support.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “We are pleased to launch the Bold New TUV300, the facelift version of the only compact SUV with an authentic SUV design that combines the space & comfort of 7 seats with performance and hi-tech features. The TUV300 has already established itself in the compact SUV segment with 1L satisfied customers. I am confident that the bolder and more muscular design, will appeal to buyers looking for a true SUV to make a stylish and powerful statement, while enabling them to enhance their lifestyles.”

Mahindra TUV300 cabin. (Image: Mahindra) >Mahindra TUV300 cabin. (Image: Mahindra)

The TUV300 offers a new aggressive piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, muscular side cladding & a newly designed X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover. The new Headlamp Design with Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and carbon black finish add to the style of the new TUV300.

The interiors, which are designed by the legendary Italian design house, Pininfarina, now come with new silver accents for a more premium look. More features include a new reverse parking camera, 17.8 cm infotainment system with GPS, Static Bending Headlamps & Micro-Hybrid technology.

The new TUV300 is powered by the mHAWK100 engine, which delivers 100 BHP and 240 Nm of torque.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
