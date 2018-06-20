Mahindra TUV300 PLUS with 9-Seats Launched in India for Rs 9.47 Lakh

Mahindra TUV300 PLUS Side shot. (Image: Mahindra)

Mahindra has finally launched the TUV300 PLUS in India priced at Rs. 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The TUV300 Plus is the only 9-seater SUV under the 10-lakh price point in the Indian auto Industry. Customers will have the option to choose from five colours, namely Majestic Silver, Glacier white, Bold Black, Dynamo Red and Molten Orange, and three variants - P4, P6 and P8The interiors, designed by Pininfarina, get faux leather seats, 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation, ECO mode & Micro Hybrid Technology. It also comes with steering mounted audio & phone controls, a rear, a driver seat height adjuster, armrests for the front row, and lead-me-to-vehicle & follow-me-home headlamps.Other features include Bluesense App, Brake Energy Regeneration Technology, Intellipark Reverse Assist, AC ECO mode and Driver Information System. The TUV300 PLUS is powered by the 2.2-litre mHAWK engine which delivers 88 kW (120 BHP) of power and 280 Nm torque. It comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and is rear wheel drive.According to Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “The TUV300 has enjoyed a successful run since its launch in September 2015, with close to 80,000 vehicles on road. We are now pleased to introduce the TUV300 PLUS for customers who are looking for a true-blue SUV with more space & more power. The TUV300 PLUS will appeal to buyers looking for an SUV that compliments their aspirations and lifestyles.”The TUV300 PLUS looks big in images and has body dimensions - length 4400mm, width 1835 mm & height 1812 mm. In terms of safety, it comes with dual-airbags and ABS with Electronic Brake-force Distribution.