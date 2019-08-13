Mahindra TUV300, Scorpio, XUV300, Marazzo Available on Discounts of up to Rs 81,500

Mahindra dealerships are offering sizeable discounts and benefits to boost the sales figures. The deals are valid on the entire portfolio of Mahindra cars apart from its flagship SUV, the Alturas G4, reported Autocar.

Mahindra TUV300

For the month of August, Mahindra dealerships are offering the base T4+ and T6+ versions of the TUV300 with discounts up to Rs 81,500, reported Autocar. The discount comes in the form of cash, large exchange bonus, corporate discount and free accessories. The Mahindra TUV300 is powered by a 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

Mahindra dealers are offering the higher-spec K6 and K8 variants with benefits of up to Rs 77,750. The benefits include an exchange bonus, cash discount, corporate discount and free accessories, reported Autocar. The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is powered by either an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol or a 78hp, 1.2-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra XUV500

In the month of August, all variants of the Mahindra XUV500 are available with discounts of up to Rs 75,000. According to Autocar, the offer comes in the form of an exchange bonus, cash discount and free accessories on the SUV. The Mahindra XUV500 stands has the ability to seat seven people and comes with two engine options, a 155hp, 2.2-litre diesel and a 140hp, 2.2-litre petrol.

Mahindra Scorpio

The SUV, Mahindra Scorpio, is on offer with discounts up to Rs 65,000 in the form of a cash discount, an exchange bonus and free accessories, reported Autocar. One of the oldest products in the Mahindra portfolio, the Scorpio comes with two diesel engines, a 2.5-litre with a 5-speed manual only and a 2.2-litre unit that can be had with 5-speed or 6-speed manual gearboxes.

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra dealers are offering the M6 and M8 variants of the Marazzo with benefits of up to Rs 45,000. According to Autocar, the benefits include a cash discount and free insurance for the first year. The Mahindra Marazzo MPV is available in seven- and eight-seater configurations and is powered by a solitary 123hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra Bolero Power Plus

The sub-compact Bolero Power Plus became the first BS6-compliant Mahindra. According to Autocar, it is currently available with benefits of Rs 34,000. The benefits include cash discounts, free accessories and exchange bonuses on the SUV. The rugged SUV, Mahindra Bolero Power Plus is powered by a 71hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine. According to Autocar, with the new-gen model scheduled to make its debut at Auto Expo 2020, Mahindra dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 26,000 on the off-roader. These include a cash discount, free accessories and a corporate discount on the Force Gurkha rival.

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 is Mahindra’s newest product and is offered with no discounts, up until now. However, the decline in sales has seemed to affected the XUV300 as dealers are offering benefits worth Rs 20,000 on the SUV, reported Autocar. This comes in the form of an exchange bonus.

