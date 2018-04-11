English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra U321 MPV Additional Images Emerge, To Rival Toyota Innova [Video]
The upcoming Mahindra MPV could start somewhere at Rs 10 Lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 15 Lakhs, positioning it between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta.
Mahindra U321 spied in Chennai. (Image: Team-BHP)
Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s largest utility vehicle manufacturer is planning an onslaught of vehicles in the coming years. The prominent among which is a Ssangyong Tivoli based compact SUV, Ssangyong Rexton based premium SUV and a new MPV, that will rival the segment leader Toyota Innova. Codenamed the U321, the MPV has been spied many times before and now, new set of images has emerged on the internet.
The latest image is shared on Team-BHP, as the test mule is spotted in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The U321 will be the Mahindra’s third product based on a monocoque chassis after the XUV500 and KUV100. The U321 will have a typical MPV silhouette as evident from the spy images.
The tall-roof design will help in maximize cabin space, and will have two-tone alloy wheels, black headlamp bezels, and Mahindra’s signature ‘toothed’ grille. There’s also a dual-tone dashboard, chrome trim for the air vents, AC controls and gearshift lever, large touchscreen infotainment system, chrome door handles, front centre armrest, fabric upholstery and automatic climate control.
There are reports suggesting that the Mahindra U321 will debut a new 1.6-litre diesel engine that develops 125 hp and 305 Nm. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine too with unknown specs. A 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6 speed manual gearbox could be mated to the engine.
Mahindra U321 MPV. (Image: Team-BHP)
As for the pricing, the upcoming Mahindra MPV could start somewhere at Rs 10 Lakhs and go all the way up to Rs 15 Lakhs, positioning it between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta. This means that the Mahindra U321 will give a direct fight to the Renault Lodgy.
Mahindra is also going to launch the updated XUV500 SUV in the coming days (more specifically on 18th April, 2018) with updated design and upmarket cabin.
