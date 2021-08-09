Mahindra Unveils Brand's New Logo for Upcoming Products, to Debut With XUV700 SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has unveiled its new visual identity including a brand-new logo for its upcoming SUV portfolio. The new visual identity will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1300 customer (Sales) and service touchpoints and 823 cities by 2022. The ‘Road Ahead’ logo will be retained for the Commercial Vehicle products and the Farm Equipment Sector.

The new brand logo will make its debut with the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 premium SUV. Mahindra’s existing logo was first introduced in 2000 and it came into being two years later after a reorganisation by then Managing Director Anand Mahindra. It first appeared on the Scorpio in 2002.

Nevertheless, the new logo would replace Mahindra’s current 21-year-old insignia. The current logo has an oval with the three lines that converge at a point, whereas, the new logo has two chrome infused elements stacked in a way to highlight ‘M’ signifying Mahindra.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us.”

The new generation XUV700 is most likely to make its global debut later this year and it will be based on the company’s new W601 platform. The all-new SUV will be offered with a choice between two engine options -a 2.0-litre petrol motor and a 2.2-litre diesel unit — and will be positioned against the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector and the Hyundai Alcazar.

Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M Ltd. said, “The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2M’s within the logo symbolize an expansive and exciting future which is based on a solid heritage.”

The new XUV700 will come with segment-first ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a new “smart filter” technology, as well as several other smart SUV features like driver-drowsiness detection, cameras, a twin-touchscreen display, climate control, wireless charging among others, Autocar India reported.

