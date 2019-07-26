Mahindra Unveils Cruzio Range of Buses, Gets BS-VI-Ready Engine

Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) unveiled Mahindra Cruzio, a new range of buses based on the latest Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (ICV) platform. Aimed at the employee transport segment, the Cruzio marks the company’s debut in the popular Lastwagen Pullman Overhang (LPO) segment of buses which has been gaining momentum in recent times.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The unveiling of the new CRUZIO bus range marks a defining moment for our Truck and Bus business as we have taken our ICV bus platform to the next level of customer experience. Being BS-VI ready, the CRUZIO is all set to be a game-changer and is one of the safest, most ergonomic and comfortable buses that will set new standards in the market. Going forward, we will also launch the school and stage bus variants to further increase our portfolio.”

Vinod Sahay, CEO, Mahindra Truck and Bus and Construction Equipment Divisions, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., added, “The CRUZIO demonstrates Mahindra’s ability to bring the best to Indian customers, and was developed on the basis of meticulously gathered consumer insights. Bus operators in this segment are clearly looking for a solution that can balance end-user benefits, as well as helping them optimize costs. I am confident that similar to the BLAZO X HCV & FURIO ICV range, the CRUZIO LPO Bus range will also set new benchmarks for performance, earnings and deliver better value to our customers.”

From the safety perspective, the Cruzio meets the Rollover Test norms as per AIS 031 and the BUS Body code as per AIS 052. It is also compliant with the latest regulatory requirements of AIS 153, which has stringent noise and vibration standards. CRUZIO offers enhanced visibility in both day & night and bigger brakes for efficient braking performance with short stopping distances. It has the highest ground clearance in the category to avoid damage to bumpers.

Cruzio offers wider seats that the company claims is designed to provide full back support. A broad gangway and improved parabolic suspension lead to best-in-class ride comfort. Cruzio's Engine is equipped with Mahindra's FuelSmart technology to optimize fuel consumption. The highlight of this technology is the multimode switches, which help optimize fuel consumption and engine power availability as per load and road conditions. This ensures higher savings in fuel expenses and greater profitability. Cruzio is also equipped with an Intelligent Driver Information System (DIS) with all the useful information available on the Instrument Cluster.