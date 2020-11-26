Mahindra Using Dassault Systemes' Simulia Application to Improve Vehicle Design

French 3DExperience major Dassault Systemes on Tuesday said Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is using its Simulia applications to improve vehicle design and achieve a faster time to market vehicles. The use of the Simulia applications at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), Tamil Nadu is also helping the company meet safety regulations and emission norms, reduce costs and improve fuel efficiency, Dassault Systemes said at the 3DExperience conference 2020 India on design, modelling and simulation.

Mahindra & Mahindra uses these solutions to transform its vehicle design process and improve efficiency across the product development lifecycle for its portfolio of passenger vehicles, farm and tractor division, and electric vehicles.

"At MRV, for all our vehicles' design, development and production, we are driven by the vision to get it 'first time right and every time right'," Sitarameswara Sarma Akella, Vice President- Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said in a statement.

"Our long-term partner, Dassault Systemes, and a digital simulation-based approach are valuable in this regard, allowing for upfront simulation at the early-design stage when there is more flexibility for change."

Dassault Systemes' Simulia applications enable engineers and R&D teams at MRV to enhance their engineering simulations and accurately predict real-world conditions.

Teams can evaluate product performance and identify potential flaws, early in the design process prior to building physical prototypes.

The applications are used to virtually validate vehicle performance, and optimize vehicle quality, durability and experience.

"Our simulation portfolio helps our automotive customers align with regulatory norms like Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSES) and Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program (BNVSAP) resulting in lower carbon footprint and a safer, more fuel-efficient product, all within ever-shrinking product development times," said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.