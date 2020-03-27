AUTO

2-MIN READ

Mahindra's Ventilator for Coronavirus Patients to Cost Less Than Rs 7,500; Designed in 48 Hours

Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Mahinda also said that they are hoping to have the prototype of the ventilator ready within three days for approval.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
Engineers of Mahindra Group are working on manufacturing prototypes of ventilators as India faces a shortage of the lifesaving medical device and the engineers involved in the making the design expect it to cost less than Rs 7,500.

In a tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra applauded engineers from his company who have been involved in making the prototypes.

"So, so proud of our Kandivali & Igatpuri teams who confined themselves to the factories & without sleep produced this in 48 hrs. With humility, we will seek guidance from specialists on the usefulness of the device. Whatever the outcome, they have shown India fights back...," he tweeted.


 

Referring to a tweet by Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, he also said that the company is simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators.

"As @GoenkaPk tweeted, we are simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators. These are sophisticated machines costing between 5 to 10 lakhs. This device is an interim lifesaver & the team estimates it will cost below Rs 7,500," said another tweet by Mahindra.


 

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce a series of measures, including the production of ventilators at Mahindra's factories, to fight coronavirus outbreak.

Goenka also acknowledged support from individuals and other companies towards Mahindra Group's efforts to make ventilators and said that a prototype is likely ready in 3 days.

"I said that on one hand, the company along with two large public sector entities is working with an existing manufacturer of 'high spec ventilators' to help them to simplify design and scale-up capacity. On the other hand, we are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag). We hope to have a Proto ready in 3 days for approval. Once proven this design will be made available to all for manufacturing," he said.

