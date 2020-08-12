Mahindra XUV 300 SUV Prices Slashed by Upto Rs 87,000 in India

In order to improve sales of its sub-4-m SUV the XUV 300, Mahindra has slashed prices of the various models of the car. The company launched XUV300 last year in February, while it unveiled its BS6 model in December 2019.

The price of the petrol W4 variant has been reduced by Rs 35,000. Earlier, it cost Rs 8.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and now it comes at a price of Rs 7.95 lakh (ex-showroom), reported Times of India.

On the other hand, the carmaker has increased the W4 diesel model price by Rs 1,000. The base model of the SUV is priced at Rs 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The W6 petrol model price has come down by Rs 17,000 to Rs 8.98 lakh. The price of the diesel variant of W6 has witnessed a surge of Rs 20,000. It now costs Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The cost of the petrol model of W8 has been slashed from Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The W8 optional petrol trim variant has seen a price reduction of Rs 87,129 and it comes at a price of Rs 10.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of W8 diesel has dropped by Rs 20,000 to Rs 10.75 lakh, while the cost of W8 diesel optional trim has come down by Rs 39,000 to Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

XUV300 SUV comes in two engine models, the three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine of 1.2 litre and four-cylinder diesel engine of 1.5 litre. However, XUV300 BS 6 model is available with only the 1.2-litre petrol engine.