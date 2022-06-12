Mahindra XUV 400 EV Spy Shot Confirms New Tail Light, Updated Rear Design

Mahindra is set to introduce its upcoming electric SUV, XUV 400 EV in the first quarter of 2023. The upcoming EV has already been spied testing on Indian roads and the latest spy shots confirm that it will arrive with a unique rear design.

Based on Mahindra's popular XUV 300 SUV, the upcoming EV is expected to carry the same design language. The spy shots, however, indicate that the XUV 400 will come with several striking distinctions. The latest pics feature a heavy camouflage unit of the EV and confirm the presence of an updated LED taillight with redesigned lighting elements. The external shape remains unchanged. Though the details of the tailgate arent visible with the heavy camouflage cover, Mahindra appears to have used the XUV 300's unit.

Mahindra had previously confirmed a longer 4.2m length for the upcoming EV as compared to the sub-4 meter XUV 300. XUV 400 is likely to offer additional space for passengers and boot storage with the longer size. Mahindra XUV 400 is reported to be powered by a single motor tuned to produce an output of 150 bhp, 7bhp more than the output of XUV 300.

While not much is known about XUV 400's feature list, the EV is expected to arrive with the latest connected tech and ADAS features from the XUV700. The XUV 400 or XUV 300 EV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 where the company also displayed an electric variant of KUV.

While the final word on the pricing is not out yet, Mahindra XUV 400 EV is expected to be priced around Rs 15 lakh. At this price, the Mahindra EV SUV will be in direct competition with India's top-selling passenger electric car Tata Nexon EV. Meanwhile, Mahindra has confirmed that it will roll out its Born EV SUV range on August 15. The company plans to roll out a total of nine new vehicles as part of its Born EV range.

