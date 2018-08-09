English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mahindra XUV 700 Flagship Premium SUV Showcased to Dealers
The Mahindra XUV700 is set to be a full-sized SUV with enough space for seven seats.
2018 Mahindra XUV700 showcased to dealers at AGM. (Image: CNBC-TV18)
Loading...
Mahindra has officially unveiled their new flagship SUV, the Y400, at their Annual General Meeting. More commonly known as the XUV700, the launch of the all-new premium SUV has been confirmed to be after Diwali 2018. Mahindra is also set to introduce two new cars before Diwali 2018. One of the two cars to be launched before Diwali 2018 will be the recently named (Toyota Innova rival) Mahindra Marazzo MPV. The other will be a compact SUV which will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta.
The Mahindra XUV700 is set to be a full-sized SUV with enough space for seven seats. It will be a rebadged version of the G4 SsangYong Rexton which will either be called the Mahindra Rexton or Mahindra XUV700. The showcase version at the AGM reveals that the SUV has a new headlamp design with LED DRLs a chrome slat front grille and sporty new alloy wheels. It has similar tail lamps and bumpers to the Rexton.
Mahindra Rexton. (Image: News18.com)
The seven-seater SUV will have onboard equipment and safety features like an electric sun-roof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system sporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ABS, EBD, electric parking brake, 9 airbags, rear windscreen defogger, hill descent control, speed sensitive steering wheel, active rollover protection and immobilizer. Interiors have premium quality with soft touch plastics and premium cognac brown leather upholstery.
The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will in all likelihood be powered by the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine seen on the G4 Rexton. The engine produces 187 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. It comes mated to 7-speed automatic transmission. On the pricing front, the new SUV from Mahindra is expected to start from Rs 20 lakh and go up to Rs 25 lakh for the top end version. This price bracket puts it in direct competition with the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.
Also Watch
The Mahindra XUV700 is set to be a full-sized SUV with enough space for seven seats. It will be a rebadged version of the G4 SsangYong Rexton which will either be called the Mahindra Rexton or Mahindra XUV700. The showcase version at the AGM reveals that the SUV has a new headlamp design with LED DRLs a chrome slat front grille and sporty new alloy wheels. It has similar tail lamps and bumpers to the Rexton.
Mahindra Rexton. (Image: News18.com)
The seven-seater SUV will have onboard equipment and safety features like an electric sun-roof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system sporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ABS, EBD, electric parking brake, 9 airbags, rear windscreen defogger, hill descent control, speed sensitive steering wheel, active rollover protection and immobilizer. Interiors have premium quality with soft touch plastics and premium cognac brown leather upholstery.
The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 will in all likelihood be powered by the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine seen on the G4 Rexton. The engine produces 187 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. It comes mated to 7-speed automatic transmission. On the pricing front, the new SUV from Mahindra is expected to start from Rs 20 lakh and go up to Rs 25 lakh for the top end version. This price bracket puts it in direct competition with the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Amazon Freedom Sale: OnePlus 6, Honor View 10, Oppo Realme 1 And More on Heavy Discounts
- Karan Johar Announces Next Directorial, Takht; to Star Ranveer, Kareena, Janhvi, Alia, More— Details Inside
- A Groom Stopped His Wedding and Turned into a Superhero
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...