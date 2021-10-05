Mahindra XUV 700 ‘Javelin Edition’ Spied, to Celebrate Neeraj Chopra's Gold Medal Win

Mahindra XUV 700 has been one of the most awaited car launches this year. While there are still a few days before Mahindra kickstart the booking process, the SUV is news again because of a new special variant. Mahindra will reportedly be introducing a new ‘Javelin’ edition of the XUV 700 to celebrate javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The company had trademarked ‘Mahindra Javelin’ and ‘Javelin by Mahindra’ names in August 2021, starting buzz about a special edition. Now, leaked pictures of this special edition car have surfaced online ahead of the formal launch.

Celebrating Chopra’s gold medal victory, this XUV 700 sports a gold-painted vertical slate with the new Twin Peaks logo. The leaked photos also show the dashboard getting an ochre shade soft touch material with the Javelin throw emblem. There’s an '87.58' motif on the dashboard denoting Chopra’s gold medal-winning 87.8-meter throw at the finals of the men’s javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics.

While the photos don’t give further detail about other design aspects of the car, we can expect to see more special touches and badging across the bodywork as well.

Meanwhile, Mahindra recently unveiled the full price list of the XUV 700 starting with the entry-level MX five-seater petrol MT model priced at Rs 11.99 lakhs. The prices go up to Rs 19.79 lakhs (ex-showroom) for the top variant. Mahindra will start taking bookings for the XUV 700 from October 7.

The Mahindra XUV 700 is available in both petrol diesel engine options. While the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine produces 185 bhp, the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo four-spot petrol unit is capable of producing 200 bhp of max power. Buyers have the option to choose between a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive feature, however, has been limited to the top-end variant of the SUV.

