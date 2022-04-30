Mahindra XUV300 2022 Price, Variants, Features, Engine, Colour and All Details

Mahindra XUV300 2022: Mahindra entered the mid-size SUV segment in India with the launch of the XUV 300 in 2019. Three years later, the XUV 300 2022 is among the best-selling cars in the segment. Despite being a bit pricey at the top end, the SUV managed to carve out its niche in a highly competitive segment that features the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. While it was initially introduced with just the manual gearbox, Mahindra launched the automatic transmission in later updates. The SUV is now slated to get a mid-life update and its facelifted version could make its debut sometime in the next year.

If you have been looking to bring your own XUV 300 home but are confused about which variant to choose, we are here to simplify the range for you.

Mahindra XUV300 Engines

The XUV 300 is offered in both petrol and diesel variants with a choice between manual and automatic transmission. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit of XUV 300 can churn out 110PS of power and 220Nm of peak torque whereas the 1.5 diesel unit is tuned to deliver an output of 117 PS power and 300 Nm peak torque.

Mahindra XUV300 Colours

The SUV is available in five colour options: Red Rage, Aqua Marine, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black and Pearl White.

Mahindra XUV300 Variants

The XUV 300 variants can broadly be categorized into four categories, W4, W6, W8 and W8 (O).

W4

With a price tag of Rs 8.16 lakh (ex-showroom), the W4 variant of XUV 300 comes with features like power mirrors, rear disc brakes, LED taillamps, tyre position indicator, idle start/stop, body colour bumper, 16-inch alloys and two airbags as standard.

W6

With an additional starting price of Rs 1.83 lakh over the W4 variant, XUV 300 W6 gets a music system, steering mounted controls, remote central control, full wheel covers and a sunroof over the features of the W4 variant.

W8

The W8 starts at Rs 10.84 lakh and with additional Rs 85,000 price the SUV gets loaded with features like a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Carplay rear defogger, rear camera, rear washer wiper, halogen projector headlamps, split rear seatbacks, cruise control, front armrest LED DRLs, door cladding, spoiler, premium upholstery, power-folding mirrors, auto wipers, 2-zone auto AC, auto headlamp and keyless entry with push-button start/stop, over offerings of W6. The W8, however, missed out on the sunroof option.

W8 (O)

The top-spec W8 (O) variant of XUV 300 costs nearly Rs 1.2 lakh more than the standard W8 variant and gets auto-dimming inside mirror, front parking sensors, telematics, side and curtain airbags, tyre pressure monitor, sunroof, machined alloy wheels and leather upholstery as additional features.

Mahindra XUV300 Price

Starting at Rs 8.16 lakh for the bae W4 petrol model, the XUV 300 prices go up to Rs 13.67 lakh for the top model.

