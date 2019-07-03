Mahindra XUV300 AMT Launched in India at Rs 11.30 Lakh, Priced Rs 55,000 More Than the Manual Variant
Engineered by Italian automotive experts Marelli, the XUV300 autoSHIFT technology offers a torque of 300 Nm and is mated to a 1.5L turbo diesel engine.
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
Mahindra has launched its popular compact SUV XUV300 in a new Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) version. The AMT with its autoSHIFT technology will be available on the W8 diesel variant and its optional pack W8(O), at an additional cost of Rs. 55,000 over the manual version. It will be available for display, test drives & immediate deliveries across all Mahindra dealerships from today. This new variant of the XUV300 will be available in 3 colours, Pearl White, Aquamarine and Red Rage.
Engineered by Italian automotive experts Marelli, the XUV300 autoSHIFT technology offers a torque of 300 Nm. Its 1.5L turbo diesel engine with an electronic variable geometry turbocharger delivers 114bhp of power, optimizing the automatic gearshifts for peppy acceleration and overtaking manoeuvres.
Speaking about the XUV300 autoSHIFT, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra, it has been our constant endeavour to offer advanced and accessible technologies to all our customers and we are delighted to introduce the autoSHIFT in the XUV300 for that perfect blend of effortless driving and exhilarating performance. After receiving an overwhelming response for its manual version since its launch in February 2019, we are confident that the XUV300 autoSHIFT will further strengthen the brand’s value proposition and expand the market for us.”
The XUV300 autoSHIFT is equipped with features including Auto and Manual Mode, Vehicle Creep Mode, Electronic Stability Control, Down-hill, Kick-down Shifts & Anti-engine Stall, Drive and Reverse Lock Out, Creep disable on Door Opening and Driver Information System with Gear Display.
