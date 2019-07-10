Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mahindra XUV300 Beats Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, Becomes Third Most Sold Compact SUV

Mahindra recently added an AMT variant of the XUV300 into its portfolio The AMT with its autoSHIFT technology will now be available on the W8 diesel variant and its optional pack W8(O)

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahindra XUV300 Beats Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, Becomes Third Most Sold Compact SUV
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
Loading...

New entrants such as the Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Venue have created quite a stir in the compact SUV arena. Barely a few months after it was launched, the XUV300 has now climbed to the third position above old-timers such as Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. A total of 4760 models of the XUV300 were sold in June 2019 compared to the 4170 models of Tata Nexon that were sold in the same month.

Mahindra recently added an AMT variant of the car into its portfolio The AMT with its autoSHIFT technology will now be available on the W8 diesel variant and its optional pack W8(O), at an additional cost of Rs. 55,000 over the manual version. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in 50+ countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The XUV300 will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik. According to multiple media reports, the XUV300 is also expected to get an AMT gearbox soon. The Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta.

Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 will have both petrol and diesel engine options with a torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O). Features like Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be standard across all variants. In addition, the XUV300 option pack variant – W8 (O) - would have additional technology and safety features.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram