Mahindra XUV300 Beats Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, Becomes Third Most Sold Compact SUV

New entrants such as the Mahindra XUV300 and the Hyundai Venue have created quite a stir in the compact SUV arena. Barely a few months after it was launched, the XUV300 has now climbed to the third position above old-timers such as Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport. A total of 4760 models of the XUV300 were sold in June 2019 compared to the 4170 models of Tata Nexon that were sold in the same month.

Mahindra recently added an AMT variant of the car into its portfolio The AMT with its autoSHIFT technology will now be available on the W8 diesel variant and its optional pack W8(O), at an additional cost of Rs. 55,000 over the manual version. The XUV300 shares its platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is a globally successful product that has sold over 2.6 lakh vehicles in 50+ countries since its launch in 2015. The Tivoli has also received multiple safety and ergonomic awards including a Grade 1 safety award from the 2015 KNCAP (Korean New Car Assessment Program), automotive safety test. The XUV300 will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik. According to multiple media reports, the XUV300 is also expected to get an AMT gearbox soon. The Mahindra XUV300 will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta.

Under the hood, Mahindra XUV300 will have both petrol and diesel engine options with a torque of 300 Nm for Diesel & 200 Nm for Petrol engines. The engines will come mated to a 6-speed transmission. The car will have 3 variants (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8 (O). Features like Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be standard across all variants. In addition, the XUV300 option pack variant – W8 (O) - would have additional technology and safety features.