Mahindra XUV300 Crosses 13,000 Bookings Within a Month of Launching in India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced that its recently launched Compact SUV, XUV300 has received over 13,000 bookings. Launched on February 14, 2019, the XUV300 has entered the top 3 in the Compact SUV segment in its very first month. The compact SUV segment account for 40% of the SUV industry and is also the fastest growing segment over the last 5 years.Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response to the XUV300. In a highly competitive segment such as the Compact SUV, we have received over 13,000 bookings and in the very first month itself, we have entered into the top 3. This is in-line with our objective of achieving 15 to 20% share of this segment and reaffirms the fact that the XUV300 proposition has resonated well with the customers. What is also encouraging is that over 75% of our bookings are for the top end variants of the XUV300.”The Mahindra XUV300 was launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 Lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV300 is manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik. According to multiple media reports, the XUV300 is also expected to get an AMT gearbox soon. The Mahindra XUV300 competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta.