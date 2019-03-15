English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahindra XUV300 Crosses 13,000 Bookings Within a Month of Launching in India
Launched on February 14, 2019, XUV300 enters the top 3 in the Compact SUV segment in its very first month.
Mahindra XUV300. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)
Loading...
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced that its recently launched Compact SUV, XUV300 has received over 13,000 bookings. Launched on February 14, 2019, the XUV300 has entered the top 3 in the Compact SUV segment in its very first month. The compact SUV segment account for 40% of the SUV industry and is also the fastest growing segment over the last 5 years.
Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response to the XUV300. In a highly competitive segment such as the Compact SUV, we have received over 13,000 bookings and in the very first month itself, we have entered into the top 3. This is in-line with our objective of achieving 15 to 20% share of this segment and reaffirms the fact that the XUV300 proposition has resonated well with the customers. What is also encouraging is that over 75% of our bookings are for the top end variants of the XUV300.”
The Mahindra XUV300 was launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 Lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV300 is manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik. According to multiple media reports, the XUV300 is also expected to get an AMT gearbox soon. The Mahindra XUV300 competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta.
Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response to the XUV300. In a highly competitive segment such as the Compact SUV, we have received over 13,000 bookings and in the very first month itself, we have entered into the top 3. This is in-line with our objective of achieving 15 to 20% share of this segment and reaffirms the fact that the XUV300 proposition has resonated well with the customers. What is also encouraging is that over 75% of our bookings are for the top end variants of the XUV300.”
The Mahindra XUV300 was launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 7.9 Lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV300 is manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik. According to multiple media reports, the XUV300 is also expected to get an AMT gearbox soon. The Mahindra XUV300 competes against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Style Evolution of Millennial Icon
- 'Full House' Fans & Twitter Know Lori Loughlin Dealt with School Admissions Cheating Before
- FIFA to Push On With 48 Team Qatar World Cup Plan: Source
- 2019 Honda Civic vs Toyota Corolla Altis Spec Comparison - Price, Features, Design and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results